Sport

Thailand hands out long bans following brawl at SEA Games final
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Stadium security workers try to separate Thai and Indonesian soccer players as they engage in a brawl on the sidelines of the men’s soccer final match during the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games at Olympic National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia May 16, 2023. REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Southeast Asian Games - Football - Men's Final - Indonesia v Thailand - Olympic National Stadium, Phnom Penh, Cambodia - May 16, 2023 Thailand and Indonesia players and coaching staff clash after Thailand's Yotsakon Burapha scores their second goal REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Southeast Asian Games - Football - Men's Final - Indonesia v Thailand - Olympic National Stadium, Phnom Penh, Cambodia - May 16, 2023 Thai and Indonesian players and coaching staff clash after Thailand's Yotsakon Burapha scores their second goal REUTERS/Cindy Liu/File Photo
23 May 2023 08:46PM
BANGKOK - Thailand's football association on Tuesday suspended several players and staff members from a national youth team following brawls during their South East Asia Games final against Indonesia in Cambodia last week.

A coach, goalkeeper and two staffers were suspended for one year and two other players received six-month bans, the association said in a statement, adding that the incident had a "detrimental effect on the image of Thai and Thai football".

The first brawl was sparked when the referee blew his whistle close to full time and Indonesia's players and coaches celebrated thinking they had won the game 2-1.

The whistle was in fact for a free kick, from which Yotsakorn Burapha scored an equaliser which triggered violent clashes between the two benches.

Indonesia went on to win the Under-23 match 5-2 after extra time, with Thailand reduced to eight players and Indonesia to 10 after four red cards were shown.

Source: Reuters

