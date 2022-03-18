Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Thailand to host group matches in Asian Champions League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Thailand to host group matches in Asian Champions League

Thailand to host group matches in Asian Champions League

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Asian Champions League Final - Al Hilal v Pohang Steelers - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - November 23, 2021 Al Hilal players and staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the Asian Champions League REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

18 Mar 2022 02:42PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 02:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The 2022 Asian Champions League's Group J fixtures will be held in Buriram, Thailand, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday.

The group features China's Shanghai Port, Kitchee SC from Hong Kong, Vissel Kobe of Japan and Chiangrai United from Thailand, with games scheduled to take place from April 16-May 1.

Group F will also be staged in Buriram, while Group G will be held in Bangkok. Ho Chi Minh and Johor Bahru will host Group H and Group I ties, respectively.

Saudi Arabia were previously confirmed as hosts for all five groups in the western half of the competition, which is scheduled to begin on April 7.

The group phase in this year's Asian Champions League is being played in centralised biosecure bubbles to limit travel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us