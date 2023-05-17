Indonesia down Thailand to break SEA Games football gold medal drought

Extra-time goals from Irfan Jauhari, Fajar Rahman and Beckman Putra earned Indonesia the Southeast Asian Games gold medal for the first time since 1991 with a 5-2 win over a Thailand side that finished the game with nine men in Phnom Penh on Tuesday (May 16).

Jauhari struck a minute into the first additional period after Yotsakorn Burapha had netted in the dying seconds of normal time to take the game into extra time with Rahman and Putra adding the gloss on a dramatic victory.

Ramadhan Sananta's first-half double had looked set to earn Indonesia the gold medal, the 20-year-old opening the scoring in the 21st minute when he steered a long throw by Alfeandra Dewangga beyond Thai goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart.

The 20-year-old doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time in spectacular fashion, lobbing home from 25 yards with Soponwit stranded on the edge of his penalty area.

Thailand, looking to claim the title for a record-extending 17th time, halved the deficit when Anan Yodsangwal headed in a 65th minute corner.