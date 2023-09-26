Thailand win Asian Games' first e-sports medal

HANGZHOU, China: Thailand claimed the first e-sports medal awarded at the Asian Games on Tuesday (Sep 26), winning a bronze in a playoff against Vietnam in a mobile phone game at an event that will be closely watched by Olympic officials.

E-sports was a demonstration tournament at the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago but is a medal event in Hangzhou for the first time, adding weight to the video game industry's push for a spot on the Olympic programme.

Teams and individuals are battling for a total of seven gold medals across a range of titles in Hangzhou, including online soccer and multi-player battle arena games.

The tournament has drawn crowds to Hangzhou's Esports Centre since Sunday, underlining Chinese fans' enthusiasm for e-sports despite local rules limiting children's gaming time.

On Tuesday, they cheered on five Thai gamers - Sorawat Boonphrom, Anusak Manpdong, Chayut Suebka, Vatcharanan Thaworn and Kawee Wachiraphas - as they beat their Vietnam counterparts 2-0 in a best-of-three match for bronze in 'Arena of Valor'.

Developed by a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Tencent, Arena of Valor is a multi-player battle arena game hugely popular in Asia.

With a soundtrack of ear-splitting music and live commentary, the players sat in line in their teams on a fluorescent-lit stage under big screens streaming the game-play for fans.

The players tapped their small screens furiously and communicated with teammates via headsets throughout a contest that stretched to nearly 40 minutes.

"We feel excited and great," said Bangkok native Boonphrom after the win.

The 30-year-old turned professional a decade ago after first getting into gaming at age five.

"The feeling is good, so good."

Malaysia and China will play for e-sports' first gold medal in the evening session on Tuesday, also for Arena of Valor.