Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Thailand win Asian Games' first e-sports medal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Thailand win Asian Games' first e-sports medal

Thailand win Asian Games' first e-sports medal

Players from Team Thailand prepare before the match on Sep 26, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang)

26 Sep 2023 07:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANGZHOU, China: Thailand claimed the first e-sports medal awarded at the Asian Games on Tuesday (Sep 26), winning a bronze in a playoff against Vietnam in a mobile phone game at an event that will be closely watched by Olympic officials.

E-sports was a demonstration tournament at the Jakarta Asian Games five years ago but is a medal event in Hangzhou for the first time, adding weight to the video game industry's push for a spot on the Olympic programme.

Teams and individuals are battling for a total of seven gold medals across a range of titles in Hangzhou, including online soccer and multi-player battle arena games.

The tournament has drawn crowds to Hangzhou's Esports Centre since Sunday, underlining Chinese fans' enthusiasm for e-sports despite local rules limiting children's gaming time.

On Tuesday, they cheered on five Thai gamers - Sorawat Boonphrom, Anusak Manpdong, Chayut Suebka, Vatcharanan Thaworn and Kawee Wachiraphas - as they beat their Vietnam counterparts 2-0 in a best-of-three match for bronze in 'Arena of Valor'.

Developed by a subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Tencent, Arena of Valor is a multi-player battle arena game hugely popular in Asia.

With a soundtrack of ear-splitting music and live commentary, the players sat in line in their teams on a fluorescent-lit stage under big screens streaming the game-play for fans.

The players tapped their small screens furiously and communicated with teammates via headsets throughout a contest that stretched to nearly 40 minutes.

"We feel excited and great," said Bangkok native Boonphrom after the win.

The 30-year-old turned professional a decade ago after first getting into gaming at age five.

"The feeling is good, so good."

Malaysia and China will play for e-sports' first gold medal in the evening session on Tuesday, also for Arena of Valor.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Asian Games Thailand e-sports

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.