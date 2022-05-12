Thailand's Buriram confirm midfielder Supachok loan switch to Japan's Consadole

Thailand international Supachok Sarachat will join J1 League side Consadole Sapporo on a six-month loan deal from Buriram United, with the possibility of a full transfer to the Japanese club.

Buriram announced the deal on their social media channels on Wednesday, a week after clinching the Thai League 1 title for the first time since 2018.

The deal sees attacking midfielder Supachok, who made 26 appearances for Buriram in the league-winning campaign, join for an initial six-month loan which can be extended by a further six months. Consadole also have an option to buy the 23-year-old.

By signing for Consadole, Supachok follows in the footsteps of fellow Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin, who played 115 times for Sapporo over four-and-a-half seasons before moving to J1 champions Kawasaki Frontale in December.