Thailand's Buriram confirm midfielder Supachok loan switch to Japan's Consadole
Thailand's Buriram confirm midfielder Supachok loan switch to Japan's Consadole

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - 2022 World Cup Qualifier - Thailand v Vietnam - Thammasat University Main Stadium, Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Thailand - September 5, 2019 Thailand's Supachok Sarachat in action with Vietnam's Nguyen Quang Hai REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

12 May 2022 11:25AM (Updated: 12 May 2022 11:25AM)
Thailand international Supachok Sarachat will join J1 League side Consadole Sapporo on a six-month loan deal from Buriram United, with the possibility of a full transfer to the Japanese club.

Buriram announced the deal on their social media channels on Wednesday, a week after clinching the Thai League 1 title for the first time since 2018.

The deal sees attacking midfielder Supachok, who made 26 appearances for Buriram in the league-winning campaign, join for an initial six-month loan which can be extended by a further six months. Consadole also have an option to buy the 23-year-old.

By signing for Consadole, Supachok follows in the footsteps of fellow Thailand international Chanathip Songkrasin, who played 115 times for Sapporo over four-and-a-half seasons before moving to J1 champions Kawasaki Frontale in December.

Source: Reuters

