Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149

LEEDS, England :Two wickets in two balls from Indian bowler Shardul Thakur dragged his side back into the thrilling first test against England on Tuesday, restricting the hosts to 269-4 at tea on day five, chasing 371 to win.

Looking to achieve what would be their second highest successful run chase in tests, England started the day on 21-0 with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley steering the hosts through to lunch unbeaten on 117-0 at Headingley.

Uncharacteristically for a team renowned for their ultra-aggressive batting, Crawley and Duckett took 99 balls to bring up their 50 partnership - the longest it has taken the pair to do so for England - before upping the ante.

Duckett continued his imperious form with another four through the covers to reach his sixth test hundred, before Crawley fell for 65, their 188-run partnership the second highest England opening fourth-innings stand in tests.

There was slight concern for England when first-innings centurion Ollie Pope quickly became Prasidh Krishna's next victim in back-to-back overs.

Duckett continued to accumulate runs quickly, however, before attempting one big shot too many to fall to Thakur for 149 - the second highest test fourth-innings score by an English opener.

Jitters set in around the ground when Harry Brook immediately played a loose stroke and feathered a catch to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to depart for a golden duck.

There were further scares as England looked edgy, captain Ben Stokes surviving a close DRS review, but he and Joe Root survived till tea, setting up an enthralling final session with the hosts needing 102 runs to win.