Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149

Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 24, 2025 India's Shardul Thakur celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 24, 2025 India's Shardul Thakur celebrates taking the wicket of England's Harry Brook Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 24, 2025 India's Shardul Thakur celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 24, 2025 England's Ben Duckett in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Thakur drags India back into thrilling test after Duckett makes 149
Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 24, 2025 England's Ben Duckett celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
24 Jun 2025 08:24PM (Updated: 24 Jun 2025 11:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England :Two wickets in two balls from Indian bowler Shardul Thakur dragged his side back into the thrilling first test against England on Tuesday, restricting the hosts to 269-4 at tea on day five, chasing 371 to win.

Looking to achieve what would be their second highest successful run chase in tests, England started the day on 21-0 with openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley steering the hosts through to lunch unbeaten on 117-0 at Headingley.

Uncharacteristically for a team renowned for their ultra-aggressive batting, Crawley and Duckett took 99 balls to bring up their 50 partnership - the longest it has taken the pair to do so for England - before upping the ante.

Duckett continued his imperious form with another four through the covers to reach his sixth test hundred, before Crawley fell for 65, their 188-run partnership the second highest England opening fourth-innings stand in tests.

There was slight concern for England when first-innings centurion Ollie Pope quickly became Prasidh Krishna's next victim in back-to-back overs.

Duckett continued to accumulate runs quickly, however, before attempting one big shot too many to fall to Thakur for 149 - the second highest test fourth-innings score by an English opener.

Jitters set in around the ground when Harry Brook immediately played a loose stroke and feathered a catch to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant to depart for a golden duck.

There were further scares as England looked edgy, captain Ben Stokes surviving a close DRS review, but he and Joe Root survived till tea, setting up an enthralling final session with the hosts needing 102 runs to win.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement