Thief tries to steal Lewandowski's watch
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - August 13, 2022 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts REUTERS/Albert Gea

19 Aug 2022 03:08AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 03:37AM)
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski nearly had his €70,000 (US$71,000) watch stolen outside the club's training ground Ciutat Esportiva on Thursday, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

The 33-year-old Polish international was on his way to evening training when a person opened the passenger door of a car and took the watch as Lewandowski was greeting fans.

Police quickly arrested a suspect and Lewandowski got his watch back before participating in the practice session ahead of Sunday's La Liga game at Real Sociedad.

Lewandowski joined Barca for about €45 million last month from Bayern Munich after helping the German side win many trophies including eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Source: Reuters

