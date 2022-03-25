Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Thiem to return at claycourt Challenger event in Spain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Thiem to return at claycourt Challenger event in Spain

Thiem to return at claycourt Challenger event in Spain

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action with during his first round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

25 Mar 2022 10:47AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 10:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem said he will make his return from a wrist injury at the ATP Challenger Tour claycourt event in Marbella, Spain which begins on Sunday.

Thiem has not played since suffering the injury at the 2021 Mallorca Open and the 28-year-old, who has slipped to 50th in the world rankings, was unable to defend his U.S. Open crown last year.

He has accepted a wildcard for the Andalucia Open in Marbella, where three-times major champion Stan Wawrinka will also make his comeback from injury.

"I want to start getting contact with the competition after all these months and I believe this is the right way to start," Thiem said on Instagram on Thursday.

"It's been a very, very tough period for me and to go back to competition is what I need ... I know this will be a slow process of getting back to the top level, but I am ready to work hard and start humble."

The Austrian had delayed his comeback after withdrawing from tournaments in Argentina, Brazil, Chile as well as ATP Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us