Thiem says he doesn't need wrist surgery
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts in action during his first round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

05 Oct 2021 10:34AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2021 10:32AM)
World number eight Dominic Thiem said he will not require surgery on a wrist injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in June at the Mallorca Open and had to skip Wimbledon and was unable to defend his U.S. Open title last month.

"I was in Belgium to decide if I need surgery on my wrist or not and luckily I have very, very good news. I won't need the surgery," the Austrian said on Twitter on Monday.

"It's really stable and it's looking good, my wrist. The next week I have to make it more flexible and strengthen my wrist, do everything to prepare to slowly start playing tennis again.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It's been a pretty long time without a racquet and I honestly miss it."

Thiem's best result this season was at the Madrid Open, where he reached the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

