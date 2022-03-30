Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Thiem, Wawrinka stay positive after defeats on return
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Thiem, Wawrinka stay positive after defeats on return

Thiem, Wawrinka stay positive after defeats on return
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem in action with during his first round match against Spain's Pablo Andujar REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Thiem, Wawrinka stay positive after defeats on return
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
30 Mar 2022 12:58PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 12:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former Grand Slam champions Dominic Thiem and Stan Wawrinka focused on the positives on Tuesday after suffering straight-sets defeats on their return to competition from long spells out injured.

Former U.S. Open champion Thiem and three-time major winner Wawrinka were rusty as they made their Tour comebacks at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Marbella, Spain.

Playing his first match in nine months since suffering a wrist injury at the 2021 Mallorca Open, the 28-year-old Thiem lost 6-3 6-4 to 228th-ranked Argentine Pedro Cachin.

Thiem, who twice finished runner-up at the French Open and once at the Australian Open before winning the 2020 U.S. Open title, said it was a day with "big emotions and mixed feelings".

"You can imagine how happy I was today to be on a tennis court, doing what I love the most: playing tennis and competing again," he said in an Instagram post, adding that the defeat was the "bitter part".

"After all these months, all those setbacks I had in the past few months, I was able to play again to feel the adrenaline of the competition. I felt like a player again."

Wawrinka, who turned 37 on Monday, suffered a foot injury at the start of 2021 and underwent surgery. He lost 6-2 6-4 to Sweden's 131st-ranked Elias Ymer in his first outing since his opening loss at the Qatar Open in early March last year.

"I think physically it was good, it was really positive," the Swiss told reporters. "I was super happy to be back playing a tournament, to get the emotion, to get the stress of a match again.

"I've been practising well and I'm going to keep practising and keep building for the next few weeks. I'm not worried at all."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us