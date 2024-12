The third test between Australia and India in Brisbane ended in a draw on Wednesday after play was abandoned due to rain after tea on day five at the Gabba.

India were eight for no loss in their second innings needing 267 runs for victory when bad light halted play and brought tea early, with the match unable to resume after the break.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

The fourth test starts in Melbourne on Dec. 26.