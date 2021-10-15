Logo
'Third club that belongs to a country': Managers react to Newcastle takeover
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - October 3, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - October 3, 2021 Aston Villa manager Dean Smith Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
FILE PHOTO-Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Norwich City - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 2, 2021 Burnley manager Sean Dyche before the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
15 Oct 2021 07:19PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 07:17PM)
The following are reactions from Premier League managers to the takeover of Newcastle United by a consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the speculation over manager Steve Bruce's future:

JUERGEN KLOPP, LIVERPOOL

"There are no two opinions about the obvious human rights concerns in Saudi Arabia. That's not a question. But how it could then happen that this was nevertheless allowed despite many concerns, I cannot assess," Klopp told Sky.

"If we only talk about football, then in the long term, of course, we have to say that they are going to be a superpower.

"This is the third club in world football that I know of that belongs to a country and that obviously belongs to the wealthiest family on the planet... Newcastle are guaranteed to play a dominant role in world football for the next 20 or 30 years."

DEAN SMITH, ASTON VILLA

"The media attention to (Bruce's) job role at the moment is over the top. For me Steve Bruce is the manager of Newcastle United Football Club," Smith told reporters.

"Is it news he's taking training? No, he's the manager he's there to take training. I've been flabbergasted with the amount of exposure on Bruce.

"It's a club that's been taken over with an awful lot of finance, it's how they use that now."

SEAN DYCHE, BURNLEY

"It's too early to tell (if the takeover will change the dynamic of the bottom of the table)," Dyche told reporters.

"There is a lot of noise about changes, a lot of possible managers, possible players - but you cannot change it all. You certainly can't change the players now, so who knows what direction that club goes in."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair and Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

