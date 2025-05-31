A third five-setter in a row? Bring it on, says marathon man Tommy Paul

PARIS :American 12th-seed Tommy Paul has already played 14 sets and more than 10 hours of tennis in just three rounds at the French Open but he is ready for another five-setter, he said on Friday after beating Karen Khachanov in a marathon match.

His third round 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) 3-6 6-3 win over the Russian on Friday lasted a gruelling four hours and seven minutes on a hot and sunny day, but the world number 12 is ready for more, having reached round four for the first time in Paris.

It came after another five-set match in round two following four sets in the opener.

"If I have to play five sets again in the next match, I'll do it," Paul told a press conference. It's definitely harder than winning straight-set matches."

"But, I don't know, I feel like that's what we train for. Definitely happy to get through in any way, whether it's five sets."

A junior champion in Paris 10 years ago, Paul is no stranger to the Parisian clay. He will next face Australia's 25th-seed Alexei Popyrin for a spot in the quarter-finals.

"Obviously your body gets worn down and tired, but you got to push through it. It's a Grand Slam," Paul said.

"I mean, your mind drives everything. When your mind goes, sometimes your body can go too. That's the most important thing, to stay locked in.

"Tell yourself to keep going, whatever ticks some people have to keep themselves moving forward and in a positive mindset. Everyone is different. That plays a huge role in playing long matches or playing slams in general," he said.