Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start in Paris
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start in Paris

Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start in Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 24, 2022 Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her first round match against France's Fiona Ferro REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Third seed Badosa enjoys lightning quick start in Paris
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 24, 2022 Spain's Paula Badosa in action during her first round match against France's Fiona Ferro REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
25 May 2022 01:53AM (Updated: 25 May 2022 01:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: Third seed Paula Badosa made quick work of French wildcard Fiona Ferro by winning 6-2 6-0 in under an hour to book a spot in the second round of the French Open on Tuesday (May 24) and boost her confidence following a dip in form earlier this month.

The Spaniard, who had cited mental fatigue as one of the reasons for early exits in Rome and Madrid this month, required just 54 minutes for her opening win.

She looked in top form as she chased the 25-year-old Ferro across the court with her trademark thundering groundstrokes.

Badosa, a quarter-finalist in Paris last year, grabbed two breaks in succession at the start of the first set and held serve comfortably, with wildcard Ferro failing to carve out a single break opportunity.

It was even easier in the second set as Badosa stormed through it in 18 minutes to seal victory.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us