Third seed Muguruza bounces Burel to reach second round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates after winning her first round match against France's Clara Burel REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Spain's Garbine Muguruza shakes hands with France's Clara Burel after their first round match REUTERS/Morgan Sette
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her first round match against France's Clara Burel REUTERS/Morgan Sette
18 Jan 2022 10:14AM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 10:11AM)
MELBOURNE : Third seed Garbine Muguruza struggled to close out the contest but reached the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over feisty young Frenchwoman Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Burel showed plenty of fight and managed to break Muguruza in the opening set but her own serve was brittle and 12 double faults dug a hole she was always going to struggle to get out of.

The experienced Spaniard, a losing finalist at Melbourne Park two years ago, came into the net to great effect to go a set and a break up but was broken again when serving for the match.

The former Wimbledon and French Open champion broke Burel for a fifth time in the next game to get the job done and move onto to a contest with another Frenchwoman, Alize Cornet.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

