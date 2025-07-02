Third-seeded Zverev falls to Rinderknech in five-set marathon

LONDON :Alexander Zverev became the highest men's seed to fall in a brutal first round for top players at Wimbledon as the German lost a five-set marathon to France's Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday.

Third seed Zverev and Rinderknech were locked at one set apiece on Monday when play was stopped, but after the resumption on a sultry Centre Court the Frenchman ground out a 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 victory.

It was Zverev's first opening round defeat at a Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2019 and leaves him still searching for a first major after 38 attempts.

Rinderknech will face Chilean Lucky Loser Cristian Garin in round two.

Zverev's defeat means 12 of the 32 men's seeds have failed to reach the second round.