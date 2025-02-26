Logo
Third-tier Bielefeld upset Werder Bremen 2-1 to reach German Cup last four
Third-tier Bielefeld upset Werder Bremen 2-1 to reach German Cup last four

Third-tier Bielefeld upset Werder Bremen 2-1 to reach German Cup last four

Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Quarter Final - Arminia Bielefeld v Werder Bremen - Bielefelder Alm, Bielefelder, Germany - February 25, 2025 Arminia Bielefeld's Marius Worl celebrates scoring their first goal with Julian Kania REUTERS/Teresa. Kroeger

26 Feb 2025 05:56AM
BIELEFELD, Germany : Third division Arminia Bielefeld stunned Bundesliga club Werder Bremen with a 2-1 victory in a major German Cup upset on Tuesday to reach the competition's semi-finals.

The hosts, who have now eliminated three Bundesliga clubs in a row following wins over Union Berlin and Freiburg in the previous rounds, went in front after Werder lost possession in their own half and Marius Woerl curled his shot in after 35 minutes.

Werder were two goals down six minutes later when defender Julian Malatini tried to clear a cross but the Argentine turned the ball into his own goal

The visitors cut the deficit in the 56th with Oliver Burke's effort giving them hope, and they hit the crossbar in stoppage time through Amos Pieper's header.

Holders Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart had already advanced to the last four. RB Leipzig host VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday for the last available semi-final spot.

Source: Reuters
