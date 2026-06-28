Logo
Logo

Sport

Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead

Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell passes the chequered flag to win the Austrian Grand Prix Pool via Reuters/Denes Erdos
Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' George Russell celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli in action during the race REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Thirsty Russell wins in Austria to trim Antonelli's lead
Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 28, 2026 Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli after placing third in the Austrian Grand Prix REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
28 Jun 2026 10:45PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2026 11:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SPIELBERG, Austria, June 28 : A thirsty George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to trim Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli's Formula One lead to 40 points.

Max Verstappen finished 1.6 seconds adrift, after crashing in qualifying and starting fifth, at his Red Bull team's home circuit with Antonelli third and 0.3 behind after a thrilling chase to the line at scenic Spielberg.

The win was Russell's second of the season, after he took the opener in Australia, his career seventh and Mercedes' seventh in eight rounds so far. 

Antonelli has 171 points to Russell's 131 with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, fifth on Sunday after running second and battling Verstappen wheel-to-wheel, dropping to third on 125. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes have 302 points to Ferrari's 204.

"Incredible to be back on the top step. It's been a little while, so I am definitely going to enjoy this one this evening," said Russell, who can now head to his home British GP at Silverstone next weekend on a high.

He revealed over the radio after taking the chequered flag that his drinks system had failed during the race, the first of the season to be declared a "heat hazard". "Nice race for it to do so, I'm a little bit thirsty," he said.

Oscar Piastri was fourth for McLaren, ahead of Hamilton, with Isack Hadjar sixth for Red Bull.

Reigning champion Lando Norris, last year's winner in Austria, was seventh with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc eighth and Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad completing the top 10.

"I was having to push every single lap and when you push those boundaries there's bound to be a small mistake or two," said Russell.

"I  knew how quick the guys were behind. Kimi has been extraordinarily quick this whole season, so every lap I was looking at the timing board."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement