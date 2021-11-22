Logo
Thirty six people reach out to Yorkshire's whistleblower hotline
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Yorkshire CCC Press Conference - Emerald Headingley Stadium, Leeds, Britain - November 8, 2021 General view outside the stadium before the press conference Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
FILE PHOTO: Britain Cricket - NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day - Edgbaston - 20/8/16 Yorkshire's Azeem Rafiq celebrates the wicket of Durham's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs
22 Nov 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 12:06AM)
As many as 36 people have contacted Yorkshire's new whistleblower hotline since it was launched last week following the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the club said on Monday.

Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, last week testified before a British parliamentary committee and spoke of the discrimination he faced while at Yorkshire, saying that the sport in England was riddled with racism.

The independent reporting service, which was initiated by new Yorkshire chairman Kamlesh Patel, is being headed by QC of Littleton Chambers Mohinderpal Sethi.

"It has been confirmed that 36 individuals have emailed the hotline since it became operational on Monday, Nov. 15," the club said in a statement.

"All communications received by the hotline are being reviewed, and Sethi's team will communicate directly with those who have made contact.

"The club is committed to transparency regarding the volume of contact to the hotline and will share updates regularly, initially weekly."

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

