Thomas appointed Director Racing at INEOS Grenadiers

LONDON :Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has been appointed Director of Racing at INEOS Grenadiers following his retirement from riding this year, the British team announced on Thursday.

"This team has been my home since day one, and stepping into this role feels like a natural next step," the 39-year-old Welshman said in a statement.

"I've learnt so much from the people around me - fellow riders and staff - and I now want to continue building on our incredible past success into the future."

Thomas has spent virtually his entire road racing career with the team formerly known as Team Sky, with his crowning moment coming with his 2018 Tour de France triumph.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

He also won Paris-Nice in 2016 and the Criterium du Dauphine in 2018, had two more podium finishes at the Tour de France and suffered heartbreak at the 2023 Giro d'Italia when he lost the overall lead on the final decisive time trial, eventually finishing second behind Primoz Roglic.

After the domination of Team Sky, INEOS Grenadiers have been overtaken in the peloton and have not won a Grand Tour since the 2021 Giro d'Italia. They hope the appointment of Thomas to a newly-created role will help end that long wait.

It was announced he will work closely with team principal Dave Brailsford and performance director Scott Drawer, providing crucial input into race strategy, rider recruitment, development and race readiness.

"Geraint typifies what it means to be a Grenadier. He has lived and breathed elite performance throughout his career. He always set himself very ambitious goals and invariably went on to achieve them," Brailsford said.

"He knows what the process takes, how to deal with the highs and lows of elite sport and his willingness to now share this and mentor others to do the same is a great asset for the team."

As well as a glittering road career, Thomas is a two-time Olympic and three-time world champion in track cycling as part of Britain's team pursuit squad.