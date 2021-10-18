Badminton: Indonesia wins Thomas Cup again after almost two-decade wait

AARHUS, Denmark: Indonesia ended an almost two-decade wait to win the Thomas Cup after beating defending champions China 3-0 in the finals at the Ceres Arena on Sunday (Oct 17).

The last time Indonesia won the trophy was in the 2002 edition in Guangzhou, China. Indonesia now holds a record 14 titles in the tournament.

World number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting set the pace by clinching the first point for Indonesia.

He bounced back from a set down to defeat world number 27, Lu Guang Zu, 18-21, 21-14, 21-16 after a hard-fought battle that took well over an hour.

"In the first set, I was a little nervous and Guang Zu was more aggressive. But I managed to get out of the pressure in the second and third sets, became calmer and managed to turn things around," said Anthony after the match.

"I have played against him (Guang Zu) twice before, but this was the most difficult one," he said. .