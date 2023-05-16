Logo
Sport

Thomas feels no pressure in wearing leader's pink jersey
Thomas feels no pressure in wearing leader's pink jersey

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas during the individual time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas in action during the individual time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 8 - Terni to Fossombrone - Italy - May 13, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Tao Geoghegan Hart crosses the line to finish stage 8 ahead of Jumbo – Visma's Primoz Roglic and INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
16 May 2023 11:37AM
Geraint Thomas said he is relishing the opportunity to win the Giro d'Italia and feels no pressure after inheriting the leader's maglia rosa jersey following Remco Evenepoel's withdrawal.

World champion Evenepoel abandoned the Giro with COVID-19 on Sunday, shortly after the Belgian reclaimed top spot in the general classification with victory in a rain-affected 35-km individual time trial.

Thomas has enjoyed little luck at the Giro but the 36-year-old said he is keen to improve his results.

The Welshman pulled out of the Giro in 2020 after suffering a hip fracture in a crash. Three years earlier his race came to an end after he damaged his shoulder in a pile-up involving a police motorbike.

"It would be amazing to win, especially after 2020 when I thought that was it for my chance to win the Giro," Thomas, who won the 2018 Tour de France, said.

"I don't feel much pressure or expectation, but I'd love to take this opportunity.

"As you get towards the end of your career you realise how lucky you are to do this for a living and it's not going to last forever. So I'm going to make the most of it."

Thomas has a two-second lead over three-time Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic.

Following Monday's rest day, the race resumes later on Tuesday with stage 10 - a 196-km ride from Scandiano to Viareggio, which features a long climb before a fast‑running and technical descent.

Source: Reuters

