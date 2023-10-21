Logo
Thomas hat-trick sends Spurs top of WSL after 4-2 win over Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Britain - October 21, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Martha Thomas celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Britain - October 21, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Martha Thomas in action with Aston Villa's Rachel Corsie Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Britain - October 21, 2023 Aston Villa's Rachel Daly celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Jordan Nobbs Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Britain - October 21, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Bescot Stadium, Walsall, Britain - October 21, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Grace Clinton in action with Aston Villa's Anna Patten Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
21 Oct 2023 10:26PM
BIRMINGHAM, England : Tottenham Hotspur striker Martha Thomas fired a superb hat-trick as her side came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 4-2 to go top of the Women's Super League on Saturday.

Spurs climbed to nine points from four games, two ahead of both Manchester City and Leicester, who meet later on Saturday.

Rachel Daly put Villa ahead from the penalty spot in the fifth minute before Thomas and Ashleigh Neville scored to send Spurs in 2-1 up at halftime.

Thomas added two further goals with a pair of excellent strikes from the edge of the box after the break, with Lucy Parker grabbing a second for Villa deep into second-half stoppage time as the game finished 4-2.

Source: Reuters

