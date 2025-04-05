Thomas, McLaughlin-Levrone notch wins as Grand Slam Track debuts

KINGSTON :Olympic champions Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone stormed to victory on the first day of the inaugural Grand Slam Track event in Kingston, Jamaica on Friday.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Thomas beamed a big smile as she broke the tape to win the 200 metres in 22.62 seconds and collect 12 points in the circuit's first ever race.

Thomas will look to add to that tally when she competes in Saturday's 400.

"I'm feeling good and confident going into tomorrow but obviously there are a couple heavy hitters in the quarter mile that I have to beat," she said.

Fellow American McLaughlin-Levrone breezed to victory in the 400 hurdles, an event where she holds the world record, in 52.76 seconds with the flat 400 looming on Sunday.

"Just shaking the cobwebs off," she said on the Peacock broadcast.

"Obviously that first one always hurts but I'm happy to be here. Great experience."

The four-time Olympic gold medallist said she appreciated the enthusiasm of the fans, who beat drums and blew on horns during the competition, although there were also plenty of empty seats at National Stadium.

"It gives you energy, you feed off of it, and it helps you run fast," she said.

Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye won the 3,000 and American Nikki Hiltz won the 800 to round out the four women's races of the day.

American Kenny Bednarek overcame a slow start to win the men's 100 in 10.07 seconds, 0.01 ahead of Jamaican Oblique Seville.

"It's my first time being in Jamaica and you can definitely hear the crowd, they're electrifying," said Bednarek, who will race in the 200 on Saturday.

"My block starts have gotten a lot better this year but that race didn't really show it. I ended up struggling. But a win is a win and I'm happy to be here."

In other men's events, American Christopher Bailey won the 400, Brazilian Alison dos Santos won the 400 hurdles and American Grant Fisher won the 5,000.

Grand Slam Track has been billed as the "Formula One of athlete racing" by four-times Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson, who is fronting the league.

A purse of $12.6 million is on the table at the four-event Grand Slam, which will hold races in Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles this year.