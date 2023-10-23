Thomas signs contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers

Geraint Thomas has signed a two-year contract extension with INEOS Grenadiers until 2025, the British team announced on Monday.

The Welsh rider finished second at this year's Giro d'Italia and won the Tour de France in 2018. He has been a consistent performer in France since his maiden victory, finishing second in the race in 2019 and third in 2022.

The 37-year-old hinted at a potential retirement upon the conclusion of the contract.

"Although you 'never say never', in my head this is my last contract - but I know that I still have two more big years in me. And I wouldn't have continued in a different team," Thomas said.

"This team understands me and, importantly, knows what it takes to achieve success... We're an ambitious group and have some big goals ahead. I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in again and want to help the team continue to progress."

Thomas said he hoped to remain competitive in future races, but added that he would also be willing to help younger talent break through.

"I'm at that stage where I'm still hungry to perform but at the same time, I am happy to help the team. I want to try and help us push forward to get back to the very top of the sport," Thomas said.

Thomas has also had success on the track, winning the 2008 and 2012 Olympic team pursuit gold medals with Britain.