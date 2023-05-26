Logo
Sport

Thomas stays in charge of Giro after brutal Queen stage
Sport

Thomas stays in charge of Giro after brutal Queen stage

Thomas stays in charge of Giro after brutal Queen stage
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 19 - Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo - Italy - May 26, 2023 Jumbo – Visma's Primoz Roglic and INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas in action during stage 19 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Thomas stays in charge of Giro after brutal Queen stage
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 19 - Longarone to Tre Cime di Lavaredo - Italy - May 26, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas wearing the maglia rosa jersey after stage 19 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Thomas stays in charge of Giro after brutal Queen stage
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 18 - Oderzo to Val di Zoldo - Italy - May 25, 2023 INEOS Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas celebrates wearing the maglia rosa jersey after stage 18 on the podium REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
26 May 2023 11:52PM
Britain's Geraint Thomas took a big step towards winning his first Giro d'Italia as he avoided any significant time losses to Maglia Rosa rival Primoz Roglic in a brutal Queen Stage high in the Dolomites on Friday.

Colombia's Santiago Buitrago (Team Bahrain Victorious) crossed the Stage 19 finish line at Tre Cime Di Lavaredo in first place while behind him the battle for the overall lead raged on the fifth and final climb of the day.

Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic attacked with 1km remaining as the gradients ramped up to around 18 per cent but Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) responded and looked set to extend his lead, only for a final burst by Roglic seeing him take back three seconds.

Thomas will take a 26-second lead into Saturday's penultimate stage, a steep 18.6km individual time trial.

Portugal's Joao Almeida remains in third place in the general standings but lost time in the final kilometre.

Buitrago broke the heart of Derek Gee, accelerating past the Canadian on the final climb to win the stage and leave Gee with his fifth second-placed stage finish of this Giro.

Source: Reuters

