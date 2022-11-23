Logo
Thompson downs Griekspoor as Australia go 1-0 up in Davis Cup quarters
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Netherlands v Australia - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 22, 2022 Australia's Jordan Thompson in action during his match in the quarter final against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Netherlands v Australia - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 22, 2022 Australia's Jordan Thompson in action during his match in the quarter final against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Netherlands v Australia - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 22, 2022 Australia's Jordan Thompson shakes hands with Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor after winning his match in the quarter final REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Netherlands v Australia - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 22, 2022 Australia's Jordan Thompson reacts during his match in the quarter final against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Tennis - Copa Davis - Quarter Finals - Netherlands v Australia - Palacio de los Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 22, 2022 Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in action during his match in the quarter final against Australia's Jordan Thompson REUTERS/Jon Nazca
23 Nov 2022 02:31AM (Updated: 23 Nov 2022 02:39AM)
Australia's Jordan Thompson rallied to beat Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 4-6 7-5 6-3 as the 28-times champions took a 1-0 lead in Tuesday's first quarter-final at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

The duo traded breaks early in the contest before world number 96 Griekspoor gained a foothold to go 4-2 up and the 26-year-old held firm on serve thereafter to take the first set when Thompson sent a backhand wide.

Thompson, ranked 84, was more aggressive in a tighter second set and went 6-5 up with a service hold before breaking a tiring Griekspoor in the next game to drag himself into the contest.

Backed by his Australia team mates and the crowd at the Palacio de deportes Martin Carpena, the 28-year-old Thompson turned up the heat to establish a comfortable lead and held off a late comeback attempt by his opponent to take the victory on serve.

Alex de Minaur can now secure Australia's place in the semi-finals with victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in the second singles match.

However, defeat for the world number 24 will mean the teams will play a deciding doubles rubber where Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell face Dutch pair Wesley Koolhof and Matwe Middelkoop.

The winners of Tuesday's tie will face either six-times champions Spain or Croatia for a place in Sunday's final.

In other quarter-finals, Italy take on the United States while Germany face Canada.

Source: Reuters

