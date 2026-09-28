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Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal
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Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal

Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 27, 2026 Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson scores their first goal past Arsenal's Anneke Borbe Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 27, 2026 Chelsea's Lucy Bronze and Katie McCabe celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 27, 2026 Chelsea's Lucy Bronze in action with Arsenal's Lisa Baum Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 27, 2026 Arsenal's Anneke Borbe in action Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
Thompson fires Chelsea to 1-0 WSL win over Arsenal
Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Arsenal - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - September 27, 2026 Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson celebrates scoring their first goal with Lauren James and Melvine Malard Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
28 Sep 2026 01:55AM
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Sept 27 : Chelsea winger Alyssa Thompson scored the only goal as her side held off Arsenal to claim a tense 1-0 Women's Super League victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. 

Leaders Manchester City remain top after they beat bottom club Charlton Athletic to make it four wins from four, but Sonia Bompastor's unbeaten Chelsea underlined their title ambitions by inflicting Arsenal's first defeat of the season.

Arsenal were far better in the opening exchanges, but their lack of end product was punished when Thompson pounced in the 39th minute to slam home a rebound.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser, but despite riding their luck at times, Chelsea were able to hang on for a result that left them third in the table on 10 points. 

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The day's most impressive performance came from free-scoring Tottenham Hotspur, who hammered struggling Aston Villa 4-0. Victoria Pelova netted twice for Spurs, who are second in the table on 10 points, ahead of Chelsea thanks to their goal difference of +13. 

Japanese substitute Suzu Amano scored three minutes from time as Birmingham City snatched a 3-3 draw at home to Crystal Palace, and Manchester United grabbed their first win of the WSL season in a 2-1 home victory over West Ham United. 

Spain international Alexia Putellas got her first WSL goal when London City Lionesses beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Saturday to leave them in fourth place on nine points, two ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who continued their solid start to the season with a 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. 

Source: Reuters
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