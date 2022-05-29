Logo
Thompson-Herah beats American Richardson in the Pre Classic 100m
May 27, 2022; Eugene, OR, USA; Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) during a press conference prior to the 47th Prefontaine Classic at the Graduate Eugene hotel. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

29 May 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 29 May 2022 05:11AM)
Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah beat American Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100 metres at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday in 10.79 seconds.

Down for the majority of the race at Hayward Field, the Jamaican exploded down the stretch to beat Richardson by 0.13 seconds and defend her Eugene Diamond League meeting title.

"I'm excited, I crossed the line healthy, I didn't care about the time," said Thompson-Herah, who has been grappling with a shoulder injury and lingering Achilles issues.

"I'm getting into shape, I'm getting where I need to be."

Jamaican Shericka Jackson, who took bronze in the 100 metres Tokyo, finished third.

Earlier, Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi brought the crowd to their feet as he demolished the men's 5,000 metres field by 16 seconds in a world-leading 12:50.05.

Brazilian Olympic bronze medallist Alison dos Santos improved on his own world-leading time to win the men's 400 metres hurdles in 47.23.

Tokyo Olympian Samuel Tanner of New Zealand won the men's 1,500 metres in 3:34.37.

On Friday, world record-holder and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis kept his Diamond League season on track with a 5.91-metre jump to win the pole vault.

Olympic champion Valarie Allman won the discus and Tokyo bronze medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the high jump.

Source: Reuters

