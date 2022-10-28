Logo
Sport

Thorns striker Smith becomes youngest ever regular-season NWSL MVP

FILE PHOTO: Oct 23, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Thorns FC forward Sophia Smith (9) handles the ball during the first half as San Diego Wave FC defends during the semifinals of the 2022 NWSL Playoffs at Providence Park. Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

28 Oct 2022 05:20AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 06:00AM)
Portland Thorns striker Sophia Smith was named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) most valuable player on Thursday, becoming the youngest to earn the regular-season honour days before their championship match against Kansas City.

The 22-year-old scored a club record 14 goals in 18 appearances, the second highest tally this season behind San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan (16), and three assists to help the Thorns to a second consecutive post-season appearance.

Smith's U.S. team mate Morgan finished second in the voting while Brazilian Debinha of North Carolina Courage was third.

Smith, the first overall pick in the 2020 draft, previously helped the Thorns to the 2021 Challenge Cup title.

The Thorns will play Kansas City in the final in Washington, DC, on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

