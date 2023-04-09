Logo
Three arrested over homophobic chants at Wolves v Chelsea
Three arrested over homophobic chants at Wolves v Chelsea

Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - April 8, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes scores their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn

09 Apr 2023 11:22AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2023 11:22AM)
Three people were arrested in connection with homophobic and discriminatory chants made during an English soccer match on Saturday between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea, the Wolves said.

Both teams and the Premier League condemned the chants directed at Chelsea supporters during the game, which the Wolves won 1-0 at home.

"Homophobia, like all other forms of discrimination, has no place in football or society, and anyone engaging in discriminatory behaviour is committing a criminal offence," Wolves said in a statement.

"We can confirm that three arrests were made by West Midlands Police relating to homophobia, and the discriminatory chants in question."

The police did not immediately respond to a request for comment early on Sunday.

During the game, Wolves said in an announcement to fans that discriminatory behaviour and chants were not tolerated at Molineux.

The club said it would offer full support to the police in their investigation.

Source: Reuters

