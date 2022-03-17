Three changes for Ireland with Hansen back on the wing

Ireland have made three changes for their potentially title-deciding Six Nations showdown with Scotland in Dublin on Saturday with Mack Hansen replacing Andrew Conway on the wing.

British & Irish Lions number eight Jack Conan also returns to the back of the scrum, while Iain Henderson has been named at lock for a game Ireland will likely have to win to stand a chance of claiming the Six Nations title.

Conway has a knee injury so Hansen is restored to the starting lineup having been impressive on debut against Wales in the opening game of the championship. He also played against Italy and France, but was dropped against England last weekend.

Henderson comes in for James Ryan, who was concussed inside two minutes of the 32-15 win at Twickenham in the incident that saw Charlie Ewels receive a red card.

Conan was also impressive off the bench in that game as Ireland pulled clear in the final 20 minutes and he gets the nod ahead of flanker Peter O’Mahony.

That means Caelan Doris switches from number eight to the blind-side of the scrum, with Josh van der Flier at open-side.

Captain Johnny Sexton will form the half-back pairing with scrumhalf Jamison Gibson Park, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are retained in the midfield.

Hansen and James Lowe are on the wing, with Hugo Keenan at fullback.

The front row will be the same as the one that struggled at times against England, with props Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong alongside hooker Dan Sheehan, while lock Tadhg Beirne partners Henderson.

For Ireland to top the Six Nations standings they will probably have to beat Scotland and hope England win in Paris against leaders France, though there are a variety of scenarios involving bonus points and points difference that mean a draw, or even a defeat, could be good enough for either side.

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Mack Hansen, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-James Lowe, 10-Johnny Sexton (captain), 9-Jamison Gibson Park, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Caelan Doris, 5-Iain Henderson, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan, 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Rob Herring, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Kieran Treadwell, 20-Peter O’Mahony, 21-Conor Murray, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Robbie Henshaw

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Ken Ferris)