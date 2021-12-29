Three more A-League games postponed as COVID-19 outbreak grows

Three more A-League matches have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases, the Australian Professional Leagues said on Wednesday.

Central Coast Mariners' meeting with Macarthur FC on Friday, Saturday's clash between Newcastle Jets and Melbourne City, and Sunday's game between Melbourne Victory and Brisbane Roar have all been postponed.

"Our primary concern is for the health, wellbeing and safety of all players, staff and their families," the APL said in a statement.

"All positive cases and those close to them are adhering to relevant state government health directives, in close consultation with the A-Leagues.

"We will continue to work with all clubs involved on confirming a new schedule for the postponed match as soon as possible."

Sydney FC's match with Perth Glory has already been postponed.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)