Three official bids to purchase Chelsea as deadline passes
FILE PHOTO: A sign mentioning 'Britannia Gate' is seen outside Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Britain imposed sanctions on its Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, in London, Britain, March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

19 Mar 2022 07:56AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 07:56AM)
Three bids have been made to purchase English Premier League club Chelsea by consortiums led by British property developer Nick Candy, Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family and the pairing of Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe.

U.S. bank Raine Group has been overseeing the sale process since before former owner Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government and had set a 2100 GMT deadline on Friday for bids to be made.

(The story has been refiled to fix typo in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

