Three Pakistan players fined for misconduct in ODI win over South Africa
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Semi-Final - Pakistan v Australia - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 11, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi reacts REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/ File Photo

13 Feb 2025 06:16PM
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Kamran Ghulam have been fined for breaching the code of conduct in separate incidents in their one-day international victory over South Africa, cricket's governing body ICC said on Thursday.

Pakistan beat South Africa by six wickets in Wednesday's high-scoring contest in Karachi but not before tempers flared in the first innings when the tourists were batting.

Shaheen was fined 25 per cent of his match fee when he deliberately got in the way of South African batter Matthew Breetzke while he ran a single as the two players squared up and the umpire stepped in to defuse the situation.

In the next over, a mix-up led to Temba Bavuma being run out and Pakistan's Shakeel and Ghulam celebrated too close to the batter, who briefly stopped his walk back to the pavilion until they were out of the way.

Both Shakeel and Ghulam were fined 10 per cent of their match fee for breaching the code over "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal."

Since all three players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee David Boon, no formal hearings were held.

Source: Reuters
