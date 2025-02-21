Three players set to return for Man United against Everton

MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim should have Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte and Leny Yoro back in the squad for Saturday's Premier League match at Everton in what would be a much-needed boost to his struggling team.

Asked during Friday's press conference if this week has been kinder to him than last week, which was dominated by negative injury news, a smiling Amorim said: "Yes, because we don't lose players. We recover players – Chris, Manu and Leny return."

Amorim also made a point of clarifying comments he made about Eriksen's absence from their 1-0 loss at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

The Portuguese manager had said of Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match: "Chris has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that – it's nothing about the heart. I'm just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever."

Eriksen said in a subsequent Instagram post that he just had a virus.

"With Chris, it was a misunderstanding," Amorim said to clarify on Friday. "I want to be really clear on that also, because of Chris, he's healthy and ready to play for many years in a high level.

"It's just my limitations explaining the injuries. I want to make this really clear."

Saturday's clash at Goodison Park is a key one for both mid-table teams. United are languishing 15th in the table, 12 points above the drop zone and one point below 14th-placed Everton.

Amorim was less sure on the timeline for his other injured players, including Amad Diallo, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, Toby Collyer, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw.

"It's hard to know (about the others)," he said. "Amad is (out) for a long time. I think Mase (Mount) continues to make his recovery. Luke continues to make his recovery. I don't have a day (for his return).

"Toby seems to be the closest one, but not now. Kobbie is recovering. We have to adapt to use the players we have for the schedule."

Amorim spoke to reporters shortly after Friday's Europa League draw that has them facing Real Sociedad in the last 16. He said the Premier League is his immediate priority though.

"I just want to win against Everton," he said. "We are in a difficult situation in the Premier League and we have a lot of issues to solve in every game.

"If I see our performances, and focus on Real Sociedad or think about trophies in the moment, it is not the right way to do my job. I just want to win against Everton."