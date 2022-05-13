Three Singapore athletes withdraw from SEA Games: SNOC

HANOI: Three athletes have withdrawn from Team Singapore’s contingent at the 31st SEA Games, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) said on Friday (May 13).

This brings the total contingent size at the Games down to 424.

The athlete withdrawals are jujitsu's Teh May Yong, who tested positive for COVID-19 before departure, swimmer Darren Chua due to "National Service commitments" and high jumper Kampton Kam.

Chua made his debut at the last Games, winning five golds - two in individual events and three in relays. Kam recently won the high jump at the Singapore Open Track and Field Championships.

In a Instagram post, Kam said that he experienced "sharp chest pains" last week and was breathless. Subsequent X-rays showed that he had suffered a collapsed lung and had to undergo surgery.

"Truthfully, I am devastated at this crushing setback but I'm thankful to be given a chance to live and fight another day," he added.

"Even though I have to withdraw from the SEA Games, I want to wish Team Singapore all the best at the SEA Games in Hanoi and to continue cheering them on from Singapore."