Sport

Three of Vingegaard's team mates crash in Tour stage 15
Sport

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 15 - Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc - France - July 16, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Jonas Vingegaard and Team Bahrain Victorious' Pello Bilbao Lopez during stage 15 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 15 - Les Gets Les Portes Du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc - France - July 16, 2023 Team Jumbo–Visma's Nathan Van Hooydonck receives medical attention after a crash during stage 15 REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
16 Jul 2023 08:55PM
SAINT GERVAIS, France : Three of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard's team mates crashed after a spectator prompted a mass pile-up in the 15th stage of the Tour de France on Sunday.

Nathan van Hooydonck hit the deck hard some 129km from the finish line with Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's key lieutenant in the mountain, and Dylan van Baarle, also crashing after one of the Jumbo-Visma riders was put off balance by a spectator.

All three got back on their bikes, although Van Hooydonck spent a couple of minutes lying on the ground before re-starting.

Vingegaard, of Jumbo-Visma, leads Slovenian Tadej Pogacar by 10 seconds.

Seven riders abandoned the race on Saturday in two separate crashes.

Source: Reuters

