Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Thriller' Miller moves to KTM MotoGP team from Ducati
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Thriller' Miller moves to KTM MotoGP team from Ducati

'Thriller' Miller moves to KTM MotoGP team from Ducati

FILE PHOTO: Apr 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Jack Miller of Australia (43) performs a wheelie as he celebrates his third place finish in the MotoGP race at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Burton-USA TODAY Sports

09 Jun 2022 04:19PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 04:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australian Jack Miller will leave Ducati and race for the KTM factory team in MotoGP next season after they announced a two-year deal on Thursday.

The 27-year-old will join South African Brad Binder at the Red Bull-backed outfit, replacing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.

Miller was Moto3 championship runner-up with KTM in 2014 and has more than a decade of grand prix experience including three wins in the top category.

The Queenslander last year won in Jerez and Le Mans to become the first Australian back-to-back race winner in MotoGP since double world champion Casey Stoner in 2012. He finished the season fourth overall.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us