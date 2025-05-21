Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Thumb injury forces England's Archer out of West Indies ODI series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Thumb injury forces England's Archer out of West Indies ODI series

Thumb injury forces England's Archer out of West Indies ODI series

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v South Africa - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - March 1, 2025 England's Jofra Archer in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

21 May 2025 08:27PM (Updated: 21 May 2025 08:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A right thumb injury has ruled out England quick Jofra Archer from the One-Day International (ODI) series against West Indies starting this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday, naming Luke Wood as his replacement.

Archer, who has played in 78 international matches across all formats and picked up 137 wickets, has struggled with injuries throughout his career, including elbow injuries and back issues that sidelined him for long periods.

Wood, who has represented England in two ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals, last played for the country in 2023.

"(Archer) will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action," the ECB said in a statement.

England's three-match ODI series against West Indies is set to begin on May 29 at Edgbaston.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement