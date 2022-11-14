Logo
Sport

Thuram and Disasi complete France's World Cup squad as Kimpembe ruled out
Thuram and Disasi complete France's World Cup squad as Kimpembe ruled out

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - August 13, 2022 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram in action with Schalke 04's Malick Thiaw REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

14 Nov 2022 06:06PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 06:28PM)
PARIS :Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram and Monaco defender Axel Disasi were called up to play the World Cup with France, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The 25-year-old Thuram is the 26th player who will make the trip to Qatar, where France will be looking to retain their title.

Disasi made the squad after Paris St Germain centre back Presnel Kimpembe ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury, the FFF said.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Axel Disasi, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout

Forwards: Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Christopher Nkunku, Marcus Thuram

Source: Reuters

