Thuram drops out of France squad due to ankle injury
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Group D - Austria v France - Dusseldorf Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - June 17, 2024 France's Marcus Thuram in action REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

18 Mar 2025 05:27PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2025 05:31PM)
France forward Marcus Thuram will miss their two-legged Nations League quarter-final against Croatia due to an ankle injury, the French Football Federation said in a statement late on Monday.

The 27-year-old Inter Milan striker, named in Didier Deschamp's 24-man squad last week, said after Inter's 4-1 aggregate win over Feyenoord in the Champions League last 16 that he had been playing through the injury for the past month.

The first leg against Croatia is in Split on Thursday and the return game at the Stade de France on March 23.

Source: Reuters
