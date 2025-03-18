Thuram drops out of France squad due to ankle injury

France forward Marcus Thuram will miss their two-legged Nations League quarter-final against Croatia due to an ankle injury, the French Football Federation said in a statement late on Monday.

The 27-year-old Inter Milan striker, named in Didier Deschamp's 24-man squad last week, said after Inter's 4-1 aggregate win over Feyenoord in the Champions League last 16 that he had been playing through the injury for the past month.

The first leg against Croatia is in Split on Thursday and the return game at the Stade de France on March 23.