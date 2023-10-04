Logo
Sport

Thuram gives Inter 1-0 win over Benfica
Sport

Thuram gives Inter 1-0 win over Benfica
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Inter Milan v Benfica - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram shoots at goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Inter Milan v Benfica - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in action with Benfica's Tomas Araujo REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Inter Milan v Benfica - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Benjamin Pavard celebrates with coach Simone Inzaghi after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Inter Milan v Benfica - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2023 Benfica's Anatolii Trubin looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Inter Milan v Benfica - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 3, 2023 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action with Benfica's Morato REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
04 Oct 2023 05:22AM
MILAN : Inter Milan beat Benfica 1-0 in their Champions League Group D match at the San Siro on Tuesday thanks to a brilliant goal from Marcus Thuram.

The Serie A leaders, runners-up in the Champions League last season, are second in the group standings, behind Real Sociedad.

Neither team could make a breakthrough in the first half, with Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin saving from Denzel Dumfries while Yan Sommer, at the other end, denied Fredrik Aursnes an opener.

Simone Inzaghi's side dominated the second half with chances from Dumfries and two clear-cut strikes from their top scorer Lautaro Martinez, who netted four against Salernitana in the league on Saturday, which bounced off the crossbar.

Thuram finally gave Inter the win in the 61st minute, finishing off a cross from Dumfries, set up by a superb long pass from Nicolo Barella.

Inter next host RB Salzburg on Oct. 24 while Benfica, last in the table, face Real Sociedad.

Source: Reuters

