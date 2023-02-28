Logo
Sport

Tiberi fined for killing San Marino minister's cat with air rifle
Tiberi fined for killing San Marino minister's cat with air rifle

28 Feb 2023 07:23PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 07:23PM)
Professional cyclist Antonio Tiberi has been fined 4,000 euros for fatally shooting a minister's cat in San Marino, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Trek-Segafredo rider, a juniors time trial world champion in 2019 and recent resident of the tiny republic landlocked within Italy, reportedly said he was trying out an air rifle and aimed at the cat's head and fired.

The cat belonged to his neighbour Federico Pedini Amati, San Marino's minister of tourism and posts and a former Captain Regent, or head of state, of San Marino.

"The cat didn't bother anyone," Pedini Amati was quoted as saying by Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper.

"It had been with us for a long time. My three-year-old daughter Lucia loved it. You cannot kill a pet and get away with a 4,000 euro fine," he said.

"I appreciated that the boy admitted the fact. Having said that, we don't need to give these people residence."

Source: Reuters

