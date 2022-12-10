Ticket desperation at the World Cup's last-chance saloon

DOHA: The football junkies started arriving an hour before the World Cup ticket centre opened on Saturday (Dec 10) even though loud speaker announcements proclaimed there is nothing to sell.

"I have been coming here for a week," said Indian businessman Ishan Ushath.

"It is like the last-chance saloon but there is never anything."

The hunt for tickets for the first World Cup in an Arab nation has become ever more desperate with just six games remaining in the 64-match tournament.

FIFA staff and even police outside the centre explain to hundreds of people each day that there is nothing left for World Cup addicts.

Some days there have been hundreds waiting in line before the ticket centre opens.

Saturday's quarter-finals between Morocco and Portugal and England against France brought in a new influx.

"I come here a lot but in the whole World Cup I have only got places at two games," said Bangladeshi hotel worker Sandeep Mazumder. "There has been nothing for more than a week, now I will give up," he added.