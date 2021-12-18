Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun

Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. December 17, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the Pro-Am REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. December 17, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. with his son Charlie Woods on the 14th during the Pro-Am REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. December 17, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the Pro-Am REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Tiger says return to competition is all about having fun
Golf - PNC Championship - The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, U.S. December 17, 2021 Tiger Woods of the U.S. signs his autograph with his girlfriend Erica Herman during the Pro-Am REUTERS/Joe Skipper
18 Dec 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2021 03:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tiger Woods was all smiles ahead of this weekend's PNC Championship as he makes his highly anticipated return to competition after a February car crash shattered his leg.

The 15-times major winner will play alongside 12-year-old son Charlie in Orlando, Florida, months after the car accident that nearly led to his leg being amputated.

Woods told an on-course reporter that he was overwhelmed by the response he had received from the fans.

"The people have been so receptive and so warm and so caring. I didn't expect it to be like this but it's been so positive and (I'm) just so thankful," he said.

Woods and son Charlie will tee off at 12:18 p.m. ET (1718 GMT) on Saturday alongside good friend and world number six Justin Thomas, who is playing with his father Mike.

Asked how it felt to be swinging a golf club again, Woods chuckled and replied: "It depends when you ask me.

"It's getting a little bit more sore now.

"It's good to be out here playing again and to be out here with my son like this, it's the best."

The 45-year-old pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in sport when he won the Masters in 2019 to end an 11-year major title drought and pick up his fifth green jacket, adding to his reputation as one of the sport's fiercest competitors.

But Woods said his return to the course this weekend was less about beating the odds and more about simply enjoying time with his son, who has dazzled fans with his powerful drive.

"We're here to have fun," said Woods. "And I told (Charlie) that's the most important thing to do this week, just have fun. Scoring will take care of itself - we'll feed off one another - but make sure we communicate and make sure we have fun."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us