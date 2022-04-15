Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter US Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter US Open

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter US Open
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 10, 2022 Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 18th green during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter US Open
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 24, 2021 Team USA vice captain Phil Mickelson during the Foursomes REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
15 Apr 2022 12:48AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 12:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the U.S. Open Championship, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

That doesn't mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.

Woods played in his first tournament in more than a year last weekend at the Masters, finishing 47th, as he works his way back from injuries sustained in a devastating single-car crash in February 2021. He has committed to playing at The Open at St. Andrews in July, but not in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Okla., or the U.S. Open.

Mickelson hasn't played on the tour since January after controversial comments he made about a planned Saudi Arabia-backed golf league and his criticisms of the PGA Tour went public.

They were among the 9,265 golfers to enter the tournament. Woods and Mickelson are among 48 players - including 12 past U.S. Open champions - who are exempt and have an automatic entry. Thousands of other entrants will try to qualify through local tournaments.

Jon Rahm of Spain won the U.S. Open last year at Torrey Pines Golf Course near San Diego.

Woods has won the U.S. Open three times - 2000, 2002 and 2008. It is the only major that Mickelson hasn't won, though he is a six-time runner-up.

Mickelson, 51, won the PGA Championship last summer to earn a five-year U.S. Open exemption.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us