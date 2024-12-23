Tiger Woods' son Charlie hits first hole-in-one at PNC Championship

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of golf great Tiger Woods, hit his first ever hole-in-one on Sunday during the final round of the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The moment came on the par-three fourth hole and propelled the Woods duo into the lead at the family-centred tournament.

Team Woods had opened the final round with back-to-back birdies, followed by a par on the par-five third hole before the stunning hole-in-one.

"It was a perfect seven-iron," Charlie Woods told the Golf Channel. "It was awesome. I didn't think it went in ... until I go up there and see it."

Tiger and his son Charlie are chasing their first title at the event, which features 20 champions competing alongside a member of their family. The pair have competed for the last four years and were runners-up in 2021.

The 48-year-old Tiger Woods, who underwent microdecompression surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September, is playing in his first competitive event since the Open in July.