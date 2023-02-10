Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Tigres coach Cocca leaves to accept Mexico job, says club
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Tigres coach Cocca leaves to accept Mexico job, says club

Tigres coach Cocca leaves to accept Mexico job, says club

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Mexico - Liga MX - Final - Pachuca v Atlas - Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico - May 29, 2022 Atlas coach Diego Cocca before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

10 Feb 2023 06:19AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2023 06:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Mexican side Tigres UANL have parted ways with coach Diego Cocca after he decided to accept the Mexico national team job, the Liga MX club said on Thursday.

"We have decided to terminate the working relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres after knowing his decision to accept the coach position of the Mexican National Team," Tigres said in a statement.

Mexican media reported that Argentine Cocca is set to replace compatriot Gerardo Martino, who resigned after Mexico were eliminated from last year's World Cup, failing to make it past the group stage for the first time since 1978.

Former Racing Club boss Cocca, who only joined Tigres three months ago, is known in Mexican football for winning back-to-back league titles with Atlas in 2021 and 2022, ending the club's 70-year title drought.

Tigres appointed assistant Marco Antonio "Chima" Ruiz as their new coach.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.